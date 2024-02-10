Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $18.00 at Mizuho

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 270.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 over the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

