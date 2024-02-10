Palantir Technologies’ (PLTR) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $25.11.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock worth $24,960,001 in the last ninety days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

