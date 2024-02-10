Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.31

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.31 and last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 222594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Parsons Stock Up 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

