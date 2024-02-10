Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 734 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,909,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,742.26 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,063.02 and a twelve month high of $1,800.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,643.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,434.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
