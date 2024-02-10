Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 5,253 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,126,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $242.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.