Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 86.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

