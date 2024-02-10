Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,658,000 after purchasing an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $550.26 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

