Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Primerica by 1,844.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PRI stock opened at $242.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day moving average of $208.46. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

