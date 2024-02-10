Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 5,595 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,349,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $122.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

