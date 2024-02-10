Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $106.45 and last traded at $105.79, with a volume of 43101 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.46.

The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATK

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.71.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.