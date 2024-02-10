Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 102,768.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Paychex by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,823,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,105,599,000 after buying an additional 4,253,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,331,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,849,000 after buying an additional 927,584 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,896,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,130,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,147,000 after buying an additional 505,812 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $123.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.78. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

