Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $60,741.36 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.80. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYO

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.