PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $82.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

