PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.100-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,421,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,922,610. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

