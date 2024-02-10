Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.93, but opened at $24.66. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 541,770 shares trading hands.

The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.02%.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $11,599,642.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock worth $149,524,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $193,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.2% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,849,681 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $40,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,518 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,630.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,189,512 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,379,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

