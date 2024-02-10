PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $167.67. 12,731,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

