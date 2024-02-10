Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.55

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.83 ($0.25), with a volume of 113475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.10 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Pharos Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The stock has a market cap of £86.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Jann M. Brown purchased 30,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £6,648.62 ($8,334.74). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £957.88 ($1,200.80). In the last three months, insiders bought 39,069 shares of company stock valued at $859,518. Insiders own 51.44% of the company's stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

