Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43 to $6.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.440 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $89.12. 4,966,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,600. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

