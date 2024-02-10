Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 263 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4,959.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 837,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 820,819 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 713,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 527,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,701,000 after buying an additional 257,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 274.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,991,000.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTB stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $44.28.

About iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

