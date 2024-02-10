Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 9,634 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,247,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,119. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.281 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

