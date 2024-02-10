Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 157,113 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 828,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,113 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIC. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 711,742 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

