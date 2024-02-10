Phillips Financial Management LLC Buys 3,292 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.82. 1,213,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,814. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.48.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

