Phillips Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 262.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVOO traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.95. 43,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,158. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $78.54 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.25.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

