Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,885 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,140,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 833,204 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,886,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,203,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,901,000 after buying an additional 151,165 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,530,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after buying an additional 110,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.77. 291,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,631. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

