Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,018 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 179,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,106 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 178,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 82,172 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFLV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.40. 314,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $27.63.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

