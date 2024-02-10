Phillips Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $94.75. 8,006,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,505,468. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.09.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.