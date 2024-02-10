Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 324,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,501. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

