Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.47. 1,666,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,954. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.