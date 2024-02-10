Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,231 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 607,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,396. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.