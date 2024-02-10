Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,231 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 607,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,396. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.