Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VDE traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $116.01. 431,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

