Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

