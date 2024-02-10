Phillips Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after buying an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,989 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BND stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,940,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,702,997. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.