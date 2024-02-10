Phillips Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Phillips Financial Management LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 30,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 53,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.71. 3,561,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,707. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.47.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.