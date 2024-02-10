Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 22,069 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,069 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,333,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,405,000 after buying an additional 386,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,222,000 after purchasing an additional 359,678 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,188,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 465,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 145,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,378,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,183. The company has a market capitalization of $856.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $59.61.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.