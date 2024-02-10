Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 789 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $248.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,367,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day moving average is $225.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $249.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

