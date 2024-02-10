Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.46-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.53. Piedmont Office Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.460-1.560 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM opened at $6.62 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 201,819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Further Reading

