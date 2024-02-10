Pierre Beaudoin Sells 63,500 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.44, for a total transaction of C$472,440.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Pierre Beaudoin sold 3,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$26,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 20,000 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total transaction of C$167,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Pierre Beaudoin sold 15,400 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.36, for a total transaction of C$113,344.00.

CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 52-week low of C$2.85 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

