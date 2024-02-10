Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,619 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -614.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.