Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 9.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PINS traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 42,756,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,273,041. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -614.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

View Our Latest Report on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.