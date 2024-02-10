Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Plug Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

