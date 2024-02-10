PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) Trading Up 2.2%

PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.96 and last traded at $44.96. 10,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 10,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.
PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.