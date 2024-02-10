PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $20.24 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 50.7% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $20.24 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.37 or 0.00148891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008592 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

