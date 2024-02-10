Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Power Integrations Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,577. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

