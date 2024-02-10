Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.67.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.12. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,577 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

