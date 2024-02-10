Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$120.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on Precision Drilling in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$121.08.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Up 0.0 %

Precision Drilling Company Profile

TSE:PD opened at C$86.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$100.23.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.