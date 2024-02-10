Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.330-4.330 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

PBH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. 291,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,051. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.23. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $55.96 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Institutional Trading of Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

