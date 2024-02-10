Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 124.4% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,853,000 after purchasing an additional 247,075 shares during the last quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $386,651,000.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,380,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,087. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

