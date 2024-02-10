Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,332 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,272 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 89,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 16,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 394.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 138,787 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.4% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after buying an additional 51,753 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $41.59. 7,462,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,981,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

