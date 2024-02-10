Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,124 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total transaction of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.50. 1,503,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.26 and a 200 day moving average of $290.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.11 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.92.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

