Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,823 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,933. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

